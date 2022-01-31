Apple’s iPhone Lightning Dock may have been discontinued, but you can still find it in some countries

Since the very first iPhone, Apple has always offered its own Charging Dock, which has been updated multiple times since 2007 to support new iPhone models. However, Apple seems to have discontinued the product, as the iPhone Lightning Dock is no longer available in most countries.

When searching for the product on the Apple US website, there are no related results. Google still shows a result for the iPhone Lightning Dock product page, but then a message says “the product you’re looking for is no longer available on apple.com.” The same applies for Apple’s website in Canada and Mexico.

9to5Mac also checked Apple’s website for multiple European and Asian countries. You can still find the iPhone Lightning Dock product page there, but the product is “sold out” in all its colors. Based on an archive page, the last time the product was seen available online for purchase was on November 10, which may suggest that Apple hasn’t shipped any new units since then.

The last version of the iPhone Lightning Dock was introduced in 2015 before the iPhone 6s was announced. Unlike previous versions, the 2015 version has a universal fit to ensure compatibility with all Lightning iPhones. While Apple sold the accessory for $49, it was once included for free in the box of the first-generation iPhone as a gift for customers.

The reason why Apple has supposedly discontinued its iPhone Lightning Dock is unknown, but presumably the company wants to push the MagSafe Charger even further, especially when rumors suggest that the company wants to make a portless iPhone.

If you don’t want to miss the opportunity to buy one last iPhone Lightning Dock, you can still find it available in a few countries like Brazil and Turkey, probably until stock runs out (but good luck paying $110 for a dock in Brazil). Of course, you can always look for third-party iPhone docks.

