Apple News targets Bay Area residents with its first local daily newsletter

Apple on Tuesday announced the launch of its first local daily newsletter on Apple News targeting the Bay Area. Readers will find top stories from multiple segments as well as different local publications directly in the News app.

As reported by TechCrunch, the Bay Area newsletter on Apple News will feature stories about sports, politics, dining, and more. Apple has partnered with the San Francisco Chronicle, SF Gate, Eater San Francisco, KQED, The Oaklandside, and other local publications to offer the daily newsletter.

As expected, all stories chosen for the daily newsletter are curated by Apple News editors rather than being randomly chosen by an algorithm. This way, the company wants to “cut down on the recirculation of clickbait and other low-value content.”

The daily newsletter will be published at the end of the day with the most notable news about what’s happening in the Bay Area, while readers can also check out another Apple News newsletter with national news. Apple has confirmed that the feature will be expanded to more regions in the future.

Back in 2020, the company announced that it was bringing local news coverage to Apple News in the US. So far, local coverage on Apple News is available for the Bay Area, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, Charlotte, Miami, and Washington D.C.

Bringing local news coverage to Apple News is certainly an attempt by Apple to make its news aggregator more attractive to readers. A recent study revealed that Apple News has become the most popular news app in the UK. However, it’s unclear how many of these users are willing to pay for the premium Apple News+ service with full access to newspapers and magazines.

