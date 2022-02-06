Gurman: New entry-level MacBook Pro with M2 chip coming this year, but no ProMotion

In his latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman brings some tidbits about a new entry-level MacBook Pro with the rumored M2 processor.

After Apple just released its most powerful MacBook Pro ever in October, the company is now planning to unveil an entry-level MacBook Pro to replace the current M1 model launched in November 2020.

To differentiate the 2021 MacBook Pro from the M1 Pro and M1 Max Macs, Gurman expects Apple to compromise display, processor, and storage. Not only that, but this Mac would also lose the Touch Bar, ending it once and for all.

“I’d expect the new entry-level MacBook Pro to match the high-end MacBook Pros by losing the Touch Bar, but key differentiators will be lesser displays, processors, and storage, and no ProMotion nor miniLED. It’ll be one of many Macs in the pipeline with the M2 chip, including refreshes to the 24-inch iMac, entry-level Mac mini and revamped MacBook Air.”

As Gurman notes, this Mac is likely to keep an LCD screen, which means no miniLED nor ProMotion. The rumored MacBook Air, on the other hand, could feature a miniLED display, but not ProMotion.

Last but not least, not only will the entry-level MacBook Pro be updated with the M2 chip, but also the 24-inch iMac, an entry-level Mac mini, and this revamped MacBook Air, slated to launch sometime this year.

With Apple almost finishing its two-year transition from Intel chips to its own silicon, the company is set to launch a few new Macs in 2022.

What do you think of a new entry-level MacBook Pro in 2022? Are you excited to get your hands in one or would you prefer a revamped MacBook Air? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

