Deals: iPhone 13 MagSafe cases from $37, mophie 25% off sale, official Apple Watch chargers, more

All of Tuesday’s best deals are headlined by a collection of Apple’s official iPhone 13/Pro/Max/mini cases from $37. That’s on top of a new 25% off mophie Valentine’s Day sale and the first discount on the official Apple Watch USB-C Fast Charger. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13/Pro/Max/mini cases

Joining the clear covers we saw go on sale last week, Amazon is now extending the discounts to cover Apple’s entire lineup of official iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases. Delivering the best prices in nearly two months, everything starts at $37 and scores free shipping across the board. Ranging from options for all four models of Apple’s latest handsets, there are also leather and silicone cases up for grabs alongside the ongoing clear cover discounts. Spanning multiple colorways too, you’ll want to scroll through this page to see the entire lot.

mophie takes 25% off new MagSafe chargers and more

Joining in on all of the Valentine’s Day action, Zagg today is launching its latest sale that takes 25% off a selection of its sitewide offerings. Headlining is the all-new mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger at $112. Normally fetching $150, this is the very first discount since launching back in January at $38 off.

This premium 3-in-1 iPhone 13 charger packs a main 15W charging pad with official MFi Apple MagSafe support. That’s alongside a secondary 5W divot for refueling AirPods, as well as a built-in Apple Watch charging puck. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage, but then head right here for other highlights from the Zagg Valentine’s Day sale.

Official Apple Watch USB-C Fast Charger sees first discount

Amazon currently offers the new official Apple Watch Magnetic USB-C Fast Charger for $24. Normally fetching $29, today’s offer marks the very first discount since debuting last fall while delivering a new all-time low.

Launching alongside the Series 7, Apple’s latest Watch adapter brings with it fast charging support for refueling your device 33% faster. That translates to an 80% charge in just 45 minutes, with the usual magnetic puck on one end and a USB-C cable on the other. You can catch up on the feature right here.

