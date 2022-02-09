Samsung S22 Ultra doubles iPhone 13 Pro RAM, Galaxy tablets now up to 14.6-inches

Samsung officially launched its latest flagship smartphones and tablets today at its Unpacked 2022 event. The new releases include three new iPhone 13 competitors with the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra along with three new Galaxy Tab S8 tablets that now go up to a huge 14.6-inch size.

This year’s Samsung flagship Galaxy smartphones feature very similar designs to last year’s S21 lineup and come in three sizes with a few different upgrades. The S22 features a 6.1-inch display, the S22+ comes with a 6.6-inch screen, and the S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display.

S22 features

Like the iPhone 13 Pro, the more expensive S22+ and S22 Ultra have the most bells and whistles with features like 45W wired charging (15W for wireless), WiFi 6E, UWB, and upgraded camera setups.

The S22 Ultra also features a 5,000 mAh battery, up to 1TB of storage/12GB of RAM (double the 6GB of the iPhone 13 Pro/Max), and built-in S Pen stylus like the retired Note series.

Another change is Samsung committing four years of Android updates with not just the new S22 lineup but also the S21, Flip 3, and Fold 3.

S22 cameras

The top-end S22 Ultra comes with five cameras including a 108MP main lens, 10MP 3x telephoto, 10MP 10x telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, and a 40MP front-facing lens.

Pricing for the S22 series starts at $799, bumps up to $999 for the S22+, and goes from $1,199 for the S22 Ultra.

The other big launch at Samsung’s event was the new iPad competitors with the Galaxy Tab S8 tablets. The first two models mirror the iPad Pro with 11 and 12.9-inch sizes. However, there’s also a huge 14.6-inch version available too.

After going hands-on with the new tablets, my colleague Damien at 9to5Google noted:

Here’s the major problem right from the get-go: It’s unclear to us just how many people are looking for such a large Android tablet form factor. Sure, there are some undoubted benefits, but Android’s limitations on such a large display feel like a hindrance. Because of that, despite only spending a short period with the trio, the largest model in the lineup is simultaneously the most interesting and confusing.

