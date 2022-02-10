United Arab Emirates Apple Stores on a roll; 4th one teased

Apple opened its third United Arab Emirates Apple Store just a week ago, but is already preparing to open its fourth. Like last week’s opening, this one too is in Abu Dhabi, but this time on Al Maryah Island.
The company unveiled a special barricade mural, celebrating Abu Dhabi’s history and culture …
The National News reports.
The Apple Al Maryah Island store will offer views of the waterfront promenade and “be a home for customers to explore their creativity, discover new products and receive the best support from the new retail team”, the Cupertino-based technology company said on Thursday.
Apple unveiled a special barricade surrounding the storefront on Thursday morning. The barricade pays tribute to pearls and pearl divers, and what they represent for Abu Dhabi’s history and culture.
“The pearl and the environment it is born out of is a great metaphor for the growth of the city, and its investment in its creative community that is driving full speed towards the future,” Apple said.
The store will become a new place for the community to gather, learn and find inspiration, the company said.
“Visitors will be able to create, collaborate and continue to experience the best of Apple, all in one place.”
The store itself remains hidden for now, and the company hasn’t yet announced the opening date, saying only that it will be “soon.”
The Yas Mall store, which opened last week, is twice the size of the store it replaced, with Apple highlighting the glass walls, quartz flooring, and skylights.
Situated in a prime corner location at the mall’s town square, the store features a stunning curved glass exterior and integrates over 150 feet of glass throughout the storefront. Bianco Cristal floors and wood ceilings are used throughout the space, resembling similar materials found in other Apple Store locations around the world. Natural light easily flows inside with two large skylights sitting directly above six Ficus Nitida trees.
