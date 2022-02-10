United Arab Emirates Apple Stores on a roll; 4th one teased

Apple opened its third United Arab Emirates Apple Store just a week ago, but is already preparing to open its fourth. Like last week’s opening, this one too is in Abu Dhabi, but this time on Al Maryah Island.

The company unveiled a special barricade mural, celebrating Abu Dhabi’s history and culture …

The National News reports.

The Apple Al Maryah Island store will offer views of the waterfront promenade and “be a home for customers to explore their creativity, discover new products and receive the best support from the new retail team”, the Cupertino-based technology company said on Thursday.

Apple unveiled a special barricade surrounding the storefront on Thursday morning. The barricade pays tribute to pearls and pearl divers, and what they represent for Abu Dhabi’s history and culture.

“The pearl and the environment it is born out of is a great metaphor for the growth of the city, and its investment in its creative community that is driving full speed towards the future,” Apple said.

The store will become a new place for the community to gather, learn and find inspiration, the company said.

“Visitors will be able to create, collaborate and continue to experience the best of Apple, all in one place.”