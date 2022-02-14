Apple releases security updates for macOS Big Sur and Catalina following macOS 12.2.1

Apple has issued new updates for users still running Big Sur or Catalina on their Macs. macOS 11.6.4 and a Catalina security fix follow the release of the Monterey 12.2.1 security and Bluetooth battery drain bug fix release last week.

macOS 11.6.4 and the Catalina 2022-002 security update are starting to roll out now via OTA, head to System Preferences > Software Update to check if it’s available for your Mac.

The updates come after Apple released macOS 11.6.3 at the end of January with a number of bug and security fixes. Apple hasn’t fully detailed the security patches with the latest updates but they may include what Monterey got last week.

Speaking of Monterey, with macOS 12.2.1, Apple patched a frustrating Bluetooth battery drain bug that MacBook users have been dealing with. However, Apple specifically said the fix is for Intel MacBooks when both M1 and Intel MacBook users have been seeing the problem.

Meanwhile, macOS 12.3 is currently in the second beta with Universal Control officially in testing.

