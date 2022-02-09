Apple releases macOS 12.3 beta 2 for developers with Universal Control and battery fix [Update: Public beta]

After launching the first macOS Monterey 12.3 beta to developers and public testers with the exciting Universal Control feature enabled at the end of January, the second beta has arrived today with several bug fixes including one for a Bluetooth-related battery drain fix.

Update 2/9: The second macOS 12.3 beta is now available for public testers too.

The second macOS Monterey 12.3 beta is now available via OTA for developers and public testers already enrolled in the beta as well as being available to download from Apple’s Developer website or public beta site. macOS 12.3 beta 2 arrives with build number 21E5206e.

Ahead of a “spring” launch for the highly anticipated Universal Control, the macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 betas officially include the ability to test out the feature.

Other new features to test include support for the PS5 DualSense adaptive trigger, and a new ScreenCaptureKit framework for “high-performance screen recording.” Meanwhile, the kernel used by Dropbox and Microsoft One Drive is deprecated.

New in macOS 12.3 beta 2

Apple says a number of bug fixes come with the second macOS 12.3 beta. These include resolutions for an issue with virtual machines not being able to install 12.3, boot loops for Macs coming from Catalina, and a problem with the iCloud custom email domain set up.

The second beta also notably fixes a battery drain issue with MacBooks:

