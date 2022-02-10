Apple releases macOS 12.2.1 with Bluetooth battery drain fix and security updates

While macOS Monterey 12.3 is in the beta testing phase, Apple has launched macOS 12.2.1 for all users with some important security and bug fixes. Notably, that includes a patch for the Bluetooth-related battery drain issue for MacBooks.

macOS 12.2.1 is starting to show up for users via OTA. Head to System Preferences > Software Update to see if it’s available yet for your Mac.

macOS 12.2 patched 13 major security issues at the end of January and macOS 12.2.1 was released today with another round of security fixes. We’ll update this post as soon as Apple publishes the details.

Very notably, Apple says macOS 12.2.1 patches a frustrating Bluetooth battery drain bug that MacBook users have been dealing with. However, Apple specifically says the fix is for Intel MacBooks when both M1 and Intel MacBook users have been seeing the problem.

macOS 12.2.1 provides important security updates and fixes an issue for Intel-based Mac computers that may cause the battery to drain during sleep when connected to Bluetooth peripherals.

Meanwhile, those who are running the second macOS 12.3 beta have noticed the battery drain issue was solved earlier this week.

Update: Apple says macOS 12.2.1 fixes one major security flaw:

WebKit Available for: macOS Monterey Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management. CVE-2022-22620: an anonymous researcher

