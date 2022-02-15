Apple Podcasts in iOS 15.4 gains new features including season episode filters

We’ve been covering everything new in iOS 15.4 since the release of the first beta version in January, and Apple continues to add more features to its mobile operating system. In addition to enabling Face ID while wearing a mask and Universal Control, the update also lets Apple Podcasts users filter episodes by seasons, downloaded episodes, and more.

Apple has quietly updated its Podcasts app in iOS 15.4 beta to include new filter options when browsing shows in your library or in the Apple Podcasts catalog. Once you choose a podcast, there are now options to filter episodes by played, unplayed, downloaded, or saved.

The filters can be accessed by tapping on “Episodes” or on the “See All” button that shows you a list with all the sorting options. But that’s not all.

Back in 2017, Apple added seasons support to Apple Podcasts with iOS 11, so creators can highlight which episodes are part of each season. Now with iOS 15.4, users can finally filter episodes by a specific season instead of seeing them all together in the same list.

Starting with iOS 15.4 beta 3, which was released to developers on Tuesday, those who update to the latest iOS version will also see a “What’s New” screen describing all these new features.

On a related note, iOS 15.4 beta 3 internal files suggest that Apple is working on a new option to sort songs by release date on Apple Music, but the option is not yet available for users.

iOS 15.4 beta is now available to developers and public beta users. The official release is expected this spring.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: