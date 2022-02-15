macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 3 adjusts Universal Control options in System Preferences

Apple today released the third betas of macOS Monterey 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4. These updates contain the long-awaited Universal Control feature, and today’s macOS Monterey 12.3 beta continues to iterate on the feature — specifically in regard to controls in System Preferences.

While the premise of Universal Control centers is having virtually no setup process, the reality is that sometimes you’ll need to adjust the feature’s settings to your liking. In previous betas of macOS Monterey 12.3, these controls were hidden in the Advanced option in the Displays pane of the System Preferences app.

Today’s release of macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 3, however, gives Universal Control a dedicated toggle in the main interface of the Displays portion of System Preferences. This makes the options more accessible, especially for users who might not think to dive into the Advanced menu to adjust Universal Control.

Clicking on the Universal Control toggle in System Preferences reveals the same options that have been there since the feature first launched:

Allow your cursor and keyboard to move between any nearby Mac or iPad: Your cursor and keyboard can be used on any nearby Mac or iPad signed in to your iCloud account.

Push through the edge of a display to connect to a nearby Mac or iPad: Allow the cursor to connect to a nearby Mac or iPad by pushing against the edge of the display.

Automatically reconnect to any nearby Mac or iPad: Allow this Mac to automatically reconnect to any nearby Mac or iPad you’ve previously connected to.

You can adjust these settings for each Universal Control-capable iPad or Mac you have. Here’s a look at the multiple different options:

Universal Control is currently in beta testing and will be released to the public with the releases of iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3. You can learn more about the feature at the links below:

