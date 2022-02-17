OtterBox wireless charger sold by Apple has a battery swelling problem, here’s how to replace it

Some units of OtterBox’s OtterSpot are under a voluntary replacement program for battery swelling issues. The stackable chargers, launched August 2019, are one of the latest advancements in wireless charging since Apple canceled AirPower.

The OtterSpot is a Qi-wireless certified, portable fast charger with a stackable design – it also features an anti-slip surface to keep its charging battery gripped to whatever surface it’s on. This product can charge up to three stacked OtterSpot batteries at one time. Without being able to stack, the use of this product seems somewhat defeated.

OtterBox Spokesperson Julie Campagnoli told The Verge that early units may swell “under multi-stack and higher temperature conditions.” The Spokesperson also said the only units affected were those manufactured between July and August 2019.

Apple and other retailers sell this product, but OtterBox claimed it would not have had access to these early units. The company had limited distribution of the OtterSpot at the time of its launch, so many units are not even affected.

How to replace your OtterBox OtterSpot wireless charger

OtterBox Customer Support recommends discontinuing use and replacing OtterSpot batteries with serial numbers starting with 229, 259, and 250. If you own one, contact OtterBox’s Customer Service Department at 1-855-688-7269 for your free replacement battery. Customers who purchased one of these units should also be receiving a message.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: