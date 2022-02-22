Apple Car autopilot chip a step closer as Apple places test order with Korean company

Development of an Apple Car autopilot chip appears to be a step closer to reality as Apple has reportedly placed an order with a Korean company.

To be clear, the order is not for the final chip – which would almost certainly be fabricated by Apple’s A-series and M-series chipmaker TSMC – but for modules that will eventually be incorporated into the chip …

The Elec reports.

Apple was developing the chip modules and packages to be used in its so-called Apple Car with a South Korean outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) company, TheElec has learned […] The South Korean OSAT firm was working on the module for a chip that operates the autopilot function, much like those used by Tesla, sources said. Such chips, which oversee AI computations, usually integrate a neural processing unit, CPU, GPU, memory as well as camera interface among other functions. Sources said Tesla, when developing its autopilot chip module, used Samsung’s memory and gave the assembly work to South Korean firm JCET STATSChipPAC Korea. Apple was taking a similar route in its project, they said.

Although the contract has only just come to light, the work is said to have been underway for almost a year, and is scheduled to be completed next year.

The approach Apple is reportedly taking is said to be the same as for the development of the M1 chip, where individual modules are initially made as standalone chips for testing purposes, before the circuitry is later integrated within a single chip.

Apple’s plans for a car are still very unclear, with possibilities including production cars sold direct to consumers; cars leased to rideshare companies; and technology incorporated into cars made by existing brands.

The most recent development reported is Apple supplier Luxshare working on a partnership with a Chinese EV maker. Apple was also reportedly meeting with Korean battery suppliers.

