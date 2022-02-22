It’s not just you, Slack is down again [U]

Slack is seeing downtime this morning with issues including trouble logging in, sending messages and files, and notifications also not working. Slack is aware of the problems and is “looking into the cause.”

Update 6:44 am PT: Slack says “We’re still working towards a full resolution. We’ll be back with another update soon. Thank you for your patience.”

Slack users started seeing problems just before 6 am PT this morning, sharing details about the issues on Twitter and Down Detector.

After an outage yesterday, Slack confirmed the downtime this morning at 6:25 am PT on its system status page.

Problems include logging in, messaging text, posts, and files, connections, and notifications.

In its first mention of the downtime, the service said “We’re investigating the issue where Slack is not loading for some users. We’re looking into the cause and will provide more information as soon as it’s available.”

We’ll update this post as we learn more.

