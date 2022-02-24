Thursday’s best deals: 11-inch refurb iPad Pro $589 off, official iPhone 13 cases from $26, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now up for the taking, with a $589 refurbished Apple 11-inch iPad Pro discount leading the way. That’s alongside Apple’s official Silicone iPhone 13 MagSafe case at $26 and VOCOlinc’s HomeKit air purifier. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $589 on Apple’s refurb prev-gen. 11-inch iPad Pro

Woot is now discounting a selection of previous-generation iPads in certified refurbished condition. Our top pick is the 2018 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro starting at $500. Across the board there are a variety of configurations up for sale, all of which are down to the best prices yet with as much as $589 in savings. Including standard Wi-Fi as well as Cellular offerings at various storage capacities, there are plenty of ways to save.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro delivers a familiar edge-to-edge display with 11-inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hours of battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear cameras backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. These discounts are ideal for those who don’t need Apple’s latest and greatest and want to cash in on the savings while still taking full advantage of iPadOS. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple’s official Silicone iPhone 13 MagSafe case drops to $26

After seeing Amazon clear out the leather version, we’re now tracking a new all-time low on Apple’s official Silicone iPhone 13 MagSafe Case. Dropping to $26 at Amazon in the Midnight style, this is best price yet at $14 under our previous mention and a total of 47% off the usual $49 price tag.

Keeping up the premium stylings of other official Apple cases, this silicone offering protects your iPhone 13 with a soft-touch and grippy finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging passthrough.

VOCOlinc’s HomeKit air purifier falls to new all-time low

VOCOlinc’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its latest PureFlow HomeKit HEPA Air Purifier for $339.99 shipped. Normally fetching $370, today’s price cut is only the second notable discount since launching last fall, takes $30 off, and beats our previous mention by $10.

Arriving as quite the capable air purifier, this model is backed by HEPA filtration and enough power to clean 645-square foot areas. That’s well above the competition you’ll find on Amazon, and will likely justify the price, though the inclusion of HomeKit and Siri support should seal the deal for those in the Apple ecosystem. As far as other notable inclusions go, you’ll find a built-in LED display for showcasing cleaning stats, a built-in air quality monitor, and 99.97% efficiency.

