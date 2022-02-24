Samsung gains help from an old friend for iPhone 14 OLED ‘M12’ material

As iPhone 14 production has reportedly started already, it’s only natural we’re going to hear more details about this upcoming product. Now, a report indicates that Samsung Display is adding a new supplier for the OLED material of the new iPhone.

The Elec says Samsung Display is likely to add Solus Advanced Material as a supplier for capping layers in its M12 OLED material set. According to the publication’s source, the South Korean company used Hodogaya Chemical as a supplier for the latest M11 material set.

That said, Solus is back at producing these capping layers as it was responsible for the M10 set prior to that, after not making the cut for the supply chain for the M11 set.

The publication also reports “Samsung Display is also likely to procure G prime, another material used in OLED production, from Merck DS, which it has previously relied solely on DS Neolux for.”

OLED layers are comprised and stacked, from the bottom, of anode, hole insertion layer, hole transport layer, emission layer, electron transport layer, electron injection layer and cathode (anode-HIL-HTL-EML-ETL-EIL-cathode). CPL is then placed on the cathode to adjust the optical characteristic of the layer. G prime is part of the emission layer and supports the green color.

The Elec believes Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones and the iPhone 14 series are going to be the ones using this new M12 material set.

Although it doesn’t change the final product, it’s interesting to see this battle of suppliers to participate in Apple’s iPhone 14 production. If rumors turn out to be true, the upcoming iPhone 14 will have a nice leap in camera capabilities while also introducing a brand new design with a hole-punch + pill cut for the TrueDepth system.

Don’t forget to check everything we know so far about the iPhone 14 here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: