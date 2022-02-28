Pokémon GO, UNITE, Masters EX, and Café ReMix for iOS get special events for 26th franchise anniversary

Pokémon just turned 26. With that, some of the games available for iPhone users are getting special events this week, including Pokémon GO, UNITE, Masters EX, and Café ReMix. Read on as we round up everything new with these iOS games.

Pokémon GO

Starting with Niantic’s hitmaker Pokémon GO, the game will finally bring monsters from the Alola region to the augmented reality app. That said, starting March 1, 10 a.m. local time, trainers will be able to find Pokémon from that region on the game. Until then, Alolan Form Exeggutor will be appearing more often.

Pokémon Masters EX

For Pokémon Masters EX, there’s currently an ongoing event celebrating 2.5 years since the game’s release. During the event, players can immediately receive 3,000 gems as well as the chance to scout 10 sync pairs each day for 10 days at no cost.​ Additionally, Trainers May, Skyla, and Raihan will appear in special outfits as part of the 2.5-year celebration.

Pokémon UNITE

The most recent Pokémon game for iPhone users is UNITE. Even if it’s still only a few months old, Pokémon UNITE has been getting more and more players. To celebrate Pokémon Day, trainers can try out the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa and earn its Unite license.

Until March 14, players can enjoy a Pokémon Day log-in event by receiving a hat and T-shirt in the game. Not only that but there’s a new type of quick battle with full-fury battles. Last, but not least, the Galar monster Duraludon will soon join the battle.

Pokémon Café ReMix

Less known, Pokémon Café ReMix is also getting three events iOS players can participate in to celebrate the 26th anniversary of the franchise:

Log-in bonus of a celebratory crown outfit for Bulbasaur (available until Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 9:59 p.m. PST)

A four-day period of an increased chance of Shiny Piplup appearing (until Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 9:59 p.m. PST)

The opportunity to use the new delivery feature 11 times at no cost (until Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 9:59 p.m. PST)

Apart from iOS games events, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet for Nintendo Switch were announced, as you can read all about them thanks to 9to5Toy’s coverage here.

