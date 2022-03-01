tvOS 15.4 and HomePod 15.4 beta 5 now available, here’s what’s new

Apple is now seeding beta 5 of tvOS 15.4 and HomePod 15.4. Here’s what’s new with these operating systems, set to be released in the coming weeks.

Today’s build is 19L5440a. It’s important to note that while all developers can download beta 5 of tvOS 15.4, only selected people can try the beta version of HomePod, which means most everyone has to wait to try HomePod’s newest features.

After a small tvOS 15.3 update, Apple has added several new functions to tvOS 15.4. For example, it now has a clever way to sign in to pesky captive Wi-Fi networks on Apple TV.

According to Apple, tvOS 15.4 and HomePod 15.4 will add captive Wi-Fi network support, which means you can use your iPhone or iPad to connect the Apple TV and HomePod to networks that need additional sign-in steps. The company explains in the release notes:

Captive Wi-Fi network support on tvOS allows you to use your iPhone or iPad to connect your Apple TV to networks that need additional sign-in steps, like at hotels or dorms. (8351052)

Not only that, but the Apple TV video player on tvOS 15.4 beta now has an “Up Next” queue that can be viewed from the “Now Playing” screen. From there, users can choose the content they have added to their Up Next queue. With just a tap, the app starts playing the movie or series you have chosen. That way, you don’t need to go back to the Apple TV app’s main screen to find the Up Next section and then select another content.

Apple is also bringing back the “Tap to Navigate” feature to the Physical and Motor options, after removing it in mid-August of 2021.

In addition, the company has also revamped the Spatial Audio controls with tvOS 15.4. Alongside tvOS 15.4,

For HomePod 15.4 beta 4, Apple added Dutch voice recognition for Siri. With that, it seems like a matter of time until the company finally releases the HomePod mini in the Netherlands as well.

Apple is also releasing the fifth beta versions of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, macOS Monterey 12.3, and watchOS 8.5.

