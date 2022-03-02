Lumen’s metabolic analyzer iOS app gets food log to show how nutrition impacts you in real-time

Lumen is an affordable and pocket-sized device that measures your metabolism to help achieve your health and fitness goals. Now the iOS-supported device that integrates with Apple Health has received an update that includes a built-in food log to help you understand how what you eat impacts your metabolism in real-time, decide what to eat and when, and more.

Whether you want to lose or maintain weight, build muscle, improve endurance, or optimize your athletic performance, understanding how your workouts and nutrition impact your metabolism is a big advantage. And until Lumen launched in 2020, testing to see if you’re burning carbs or fat was a relatively expensive process done in clinics and hospitals with large devices.

Lumen puts powerful metabolic analysis in your pocket with tight Apple Health integration to give you the personalized information you need (in the moment) about how your body is using energy, what you need to eat to hit your specific goals like a macronutrient plan, and more.

Lumen’s metabolic food log

But a missing piece inside the Lumen iOS app was a food log. That meant you needed to use a different app like MyFitnessPal or Calory to track the personalized nutrition recommendations from Lumen.

In an update today, the Lumen app now has an integrated food log (and you can even import data from apps like MyFitness pal). Lumen shared the benefits of tying in its food log with the metabolic analyzer app:

Understand which foods are good for your body – how specific ingredients impact metabolism in real time

– how specific ingredients impact metabolism in real time Know when to eat and what – measuring the impact of every breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack

– measuring the impact of every breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack Focus on the quality of foods, not calories – logging and tracking the nutritional value and macro nutrients of every food (volumes of fats, carbs and protein)

– logging and tracking the nutritional value and macro nutrients of every food (volumes of fats, carbs and protein) Track foods for your lifestyle – seeing how certain foods impact exercise, sleep and fasting habits

– seeing how certain foods impact exercise, sleep and fasting habits Track any food at the grocery store – scanning food labels and barcodes to log certain meals and ingredients

– scanning food labels and barcodes to log certain meals and ingredients Integrate with other platforms you use – importing your data from loggers such as MyFitnessPal

Lumen works as a subscription service priced at $299/year ($249 for 6 months optional) with the metabolic analyzer included. We did a full review of Lumen when it launched and found it to be impressive and valuable. We’ll have to do an updated review soon diving into the new food log.

