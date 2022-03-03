Power outage in Taiwan affects main iPhone chipmaker TSMC factory

Taiwan was hit by widespread power outages this Thursday. With that, two of its biggest cities, TMSC’s iPhone processor production hub, and over five million households were affected by this issue.

As reported by Nikkei Asia, Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, and Kaoshiung, the second biggest city in the country, were affected by this power outage.

Taiwan Power Co. said in a brief statement that its southern power grid system encountered a malfunction causing blackouts in southern Taiwan. Knock-on effects from the outage triggered power outages in some parts of northern and central Taiwan as well. The malfunction took place at Kaohsiung’s Hsinta Power Plant, the biggest power plant in southern Taiwan, according to the company. The iPhone processor production hub is in Tainan, in southern Taiwan.

Economic minister Wang Mei-Hua said that Southern Taiwan will take more time to restore power as “restarting power plants take some time, too.” While it seems most of the households affected had the power restored by now, it’s unclear how this outage affected TSMC’s plant.

Tainan Science Park — the site of TSMC’s most cutting-edge chip production plants for iPhone processors — reported sudden and abnormal voltage changes to the site’s power supply but said it is still determining whether those changes have had any impact on the park. (…) TSMC said on Thursday morning it was still checking whether the power outages across the island have affected its operations

We’ll update the story once we learn more about the effects of this power outage on the main TSMC plant responsible for producing iPhone processors.

