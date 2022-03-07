Instagram discontinues its standalone Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps

Instagram last month confirmed that it is discontinuing the IGTV app as the platform has been integrated into Instagram Videos within the social network’s main app. However, the Meta-owned company has now decided to discontinue two more not-so-popular apps: Boomerang and Hyperlapse.

As noted by TechCrunch, Instagram has quietly removed the Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps from the App Store and Google Play. Boomerang, which lets users create 1-second loop videos, was introduced in 2014, while Hyperlapse came a year later with options to let users capture timelapse videos.

Although these apps were launched separately from Instagram, their key features were later added to the social network. Even so, the Boomerang app has recorded more than 300 million downloads since it was launched. Hyperlapse, on the other hand, has never been very successful with only 23 million downloads.

While the company doesn’t have a statement about shutting down both apps, the move doesn’t come as a surprise since Instagram certainly wants more users spending time on its main app. The company says that the features from these apps will continue to be supported on the social network.

Now, Instagram only has two extra apps left on its App Store page, which are IGTV and Layout – another app released in 2015 that provides tools to combine multiple photos into a single image. While IGTV will be removed from the App Store later this month, the company says the Layout app will survive for now.

