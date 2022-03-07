Nintendo Switch Online for iOS updated with redesign, friends availability, more

After years of availability, the Nintendo Switch Online app has finally received a big update with version 2.0. This comes a few days after the Nintendo Switch console turned five years old. Here’s everything new with this update.

The Nintendo Switch Online app was basically Nintendo’s approach for players to use the voice chat feature while playing selected games such as Splatoon 2. Now the app has been revamped with some cool features, although it’s still very simple and not as helpful as Sony’s PS app, for example.

The app has one main tab and features the following information: friends online, games with specific services, and voice chat. In addition, users can go to settings and learn a bit more about notifications, voice chats, alerts, and more.

Alongside the redesign, the Nintendo Switch Online finally shows which friends are online and lets you change who can see your online status.

Not only that, but Nintendo is finally making it easier for you to check and copy your friend code whether you want to send it to a friend or add it to your Twitter bio, for example.

The Japanese company says there are various other small changes made to the app. Although Nintendo has been pushing to bring more apps to iPhone users, the company still feels a bit behind its competitors.

For example, with the PS App, players can check the PS5 store, buy games, add friends, and more. With Nintendo Switch Online, there are just a few things you can do from there, which is a bit frustrating.

Version 2.0 of the app is free and users need to log in with their Nintendo Switch account credentials. You can download the app on the App Store here.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: