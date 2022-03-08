watchOS 8.5 RC version now available to developers, features new American Siri voice

After previewing five test versions, Apple is finally seeding watchOS 8.5 RC ahead of the final release next week. Here’s what is new with the upcoming Apple Watch software.

Today’s build is 19T242. Whether nothing changes, this will likely be the version Apple will release next week. Currently, developers and public beta testers can try the Release Candidate version of watchOS 8.5.

Different from other operating systems, watchOS 8.5 doesn’t have any major changes. At least, with iOS 15.4 beta 4, Apple brought a new, non-binary Siri voice for American users, which also reflects on Apple Watch as well.

Apart from that, watchOS 8 updates have been pretty weak as watchOS 8.4, which was released on January 26, featured only a bug fix that prevented the Apple Watch from being recharged with some third-party chargers.

Alongside watchOS 8.5, Apple is testing iOS 15.4 with Face ID with mask support, new emojis, and more. For macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 betas, the company is finally making available Universal Control. Apple is also seeding RC versions of tvOS 15.4 and HomePod 15.4.

Last but not least, users can enroll on watchOS public beta program whether they want to try Apple Watch’s latest features, as you can learn more about it here.

