Apple Arcade luxury racer Gear․Club Stradale unveiled in ‘Peek Performance’ event teaser

During Apple’s “Peek Performance” event Tuesday, there was a new Apple Arcade game subtly revealed. During the iPhone SE 3 announcement, there was a short clip of a racing game featured on the device. That game is Gear.Club Stradale, a social racing game where you can race luxury cars in Tuscany, Italy.

Similar to the Forza Horizon franchise, Gear.Club Stradale lets you and your friends race luxury vehicles such as Ferrari, Bugatti, and Porshe across sprawling landscapes. Players can create their own club and build their own car workshops to customize their car collection. New content unlocks as you progress through the game and reach various achievements.

Its developer, Eden Games, tweeted after the event:

We are proud to reveal our partnership with Apple. Gear Club Stradale, is coming soon exclusively on Apple Arcade. #GearClubStradale

While we don’t have an official release date yet, Apple Arcade’s official Twitter says the game is coming soon.

Apple Arcade has over 200 games, and new ones added every week (not to mention no ads). The service offers a free one month trial to new users. You can even get three months free for up to six family members when you buy a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV, or Mac. After the trial, it costs $4.99 a month.

