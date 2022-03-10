How to watch The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey starring Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson stars in this week’s Apple TV+ premiere, the limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, an adaptation of the novel by Walter Mosley. Here’s how to watch.

The story revolves around the titular Ptolemy Grey and the relationship with his niece. Due to onset dementia, Grey has significantly lost the ability to interact with the world and recall his earlier life.

However, in the show Grey is given the opportunity to undergo a miracle treatment that sees all of his memories come flooding backing with full clarity, but only once, and only for a month. The clock is ticking for Grey to learn about his past and setup a long-lasting legacy whilst he still can.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. If you don’t already have an Apple TV+ account, sign up here. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month, and is also included in the Apple One services bundle. New sign-ups can watch Apple TV+ for free with a seven day free trial.

You watch Apple TV+ content through the Apple TV app. You can get the Apple TV app on the Apple TV box, on iPhone, iPad and Mac, as well as a plethora of third-party streaming devices including Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, select smart TVs, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and more. On Android or PC, there is also a mediocre web browser version available at tv.apple.com.

To watch The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, open the TV app on your device and navigate to the TV+ Originals tab. You can then scroll down to find the show and just tap to start watching. With your subscription, you can watch more than 100 Apple TV+ original shows and movies, including upcoming series WeCrashed and Pachinko debuting later in March.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is premiering with the first two episodes. The remainder of the season will roll out with one new episode, every Friday:

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Episode 1: March 11, 2022

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Episode 2: March 11, 2022

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Episode 3: March 18, 2022

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Episode 4: March 25, 2022

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Episode 5: April 1, 2022

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Episode 6: April 8, 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: