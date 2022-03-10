Formula One racing legend Lewis Hamilton subject of upcoming Apple TV+ documentary

British Formula One racing legend Sir Lewis Hamilton has landed a documentary with Apple TV+. Directed by Matt Kay, the unnamed project will show behind-the-scenes footage of the world champion and his team. Additionally, it’ll feature clips on and off the track, his life story, and even some guest interviews.

Apple stated in its press release:

Hamilton has blazed an uncharted trail professionally, socially and culturally, and transformed the sport on a global scale. Coming from a working-class family, Lewis succeeded in a sport where the odds were stacked against him but where his talent shone through, allowing him to dominate the sport for over a decade. Hamilton is currently the only Black driver to race in the Formula One series. He embraced what made him different and his rise to the top of his career has made him fiercely committed to using his platform to influence positive change for future generations.

Sir Lewis Hamilton himself will produce the documentary, along with Penni Thow, Box Films, and One Community. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hamilton is working on another project starring Brad Pitt.

This documentary comes after Apple announced several upcoming nonfiction programs. They Call Me Magic comes next month and is an event series about the life of NBA star Magic Johnson. The same day arrives a documentary about the late Sidney Poitier, executive produced by Oprah Winfrey.

