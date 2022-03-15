Apple TV+ announces first all-Spanish-language original series

Today, Apple announced it has landed a 10-episode medical drama on its Apple TV+ streaming service. The show is based on an award-winning documentary of the same name, called “Familia de Medianoche.” Created by Ariel Award winner Gibrán Portela and Julio Rojas, this will be the first all-Spanish-language Apple Original series.

“Midnight Family” is currently working on production in Mexico City, Mexico, and features an entirely Hispanic cast and crew. The series follows an ambitious medical student named Marigaby Tamayo throughout her daily life. In the evenings, Tamayo handles medical emergencies from her family’s privately owned ambulance, and amidst the sprawling, beautiful landscape of Mexico City, her and her family save lives in a city that serves millions of people.

This original series is executive produced by Pablo Larraín and Juan de Dios Larraín, through Fabula. Additionally, Fabula is the company behind the Oscar-winning film “A Fantastic Woman.”

Upcoming Apple Originals include “Now and Then,” an English and Spanish-language thriller and “Echo 3,” a thriller set in South America and the United States. You can check out our guide on what to watch right now on Apple TV+ here.

Although currently in production, there is no word yet on when “Midnight Family” will debut.

