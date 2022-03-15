Deals: Apple iPad Air 5 Magic Keyboard $239, AirPods Max $100 off, DJI OM 4 SE $99, more

Headlining the best discounts for this Tuesday, Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for iPad Air 5 has hit a new all-time low at $239. That’s alongside AirPods Max in all five colors at $100 off and the first DJI OM 4 SE 3-axis iPhone gimbal discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s white Magic Keyboards fall to new lows from $239

Amazon is now offering Apple’s white Magic Keyboards for iPad Air 5 and iPad Pro starting at $239. Available in both 11 and 12.9-inch offerings, these are both down to their respective all-time lows at $56 off or more. Designed for the latest iterations of M1 iPad Pros, as well as the just-released M1 iPad Air 5, the new white version packs all of the same features as the previous model.

This time around for Magic Keyboard there’s just a fresh coat of paint and tweaked build to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. You’re still looking at the signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Tim Cook really wants you to try Apple’s AirPods Max

Amazon now offers Apple’s AirPods Max Headphones for $449 in all five colors. Normally fetching $549, this is the best price in a month and a half at $100 off while delivering one of the rarer occasions to see all of the different styles up for grabs at the same time.

Centered around an H1 chip, AirPods Max also rock active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, a premium design comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard-to-swallow price tag, but today’s offer finally makes Apple’s flagship listening experience more affordable than before. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

DJI’s OM 4 SE 3-axis iPhone gimbal sees first discount

Amazon is now offering the DJI OM 4 SE 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal for $99. Marking the very first discount to date, this is down from the usual $119 price tag in order to deliver a new all-time low.

Having launched last fall as a new affordable variant of DJI’s popular smartphone stabilizer, its new OM 4 SE delivers all of the signature features without some of the more premium inclusions in order to arrive at a more affordable price. Further accentuated by today’s deal, this budget-friendly package features ActiveTrack 3.0 technology as well as a series of other videography modes, the gimbal itself has a companion tripod and magnetic smartphone mount. Over at DroneDJ, our launch coverage offers some extra insight into what to expect, too.

