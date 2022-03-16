WaterMinder hydration tracker updated with redesigned Apple Watch app and more

WaterMinder, a popular app that tracks your daily water consumption, released version 5.1 today. It integrates with Apple’s Health app and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Not only does the app track water intake, but it tracks coffee, alcohol, and soda consumption, too.

What’s new on Apple Watch

The WaterMinder Apple Watch app is completely redesigned for better performance with SwiftUT. The team completely rewrote the app for this purpose – this redesign includes a new home screen layout where you can see your water fill at a glance, and there are three new layouts to choose from. It’ll also let you quickly log your favorite cups right on the screen.

Like on the iPhone app, you can see your water level indicator based on the time of day.

WaterMinder 5.1 also includes a new “Other drink picker” screen as well as a graph in the history screen that shows the day’s total beverage intake. Proud of your progress? You can now add animations to your Achievements.

What’s new on iPhone and iPad

WaterMinder added a water level indicator on the main screen and in today’s history. With this feature, you can view your suggested water level goal based on your logs. If you don’t want to see it, you can turn it off in Settings > Home Screen > Water Level Indicator.

Also on iPhone and iPad, you have the ability to change the Apple Watch home screen cup styles. There are different theme options to choose from. When you long press on the app icon on your device’s home screen, there is now the option to show cups for adding a quick log.

The WaterMinder app is available for purchase on the App Store for $4.99.

