Award-winning Pok Pok iOS app for kids gets approachable ‘Sequencer’ for creating music

- Mar. 17th 2022 6:00 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

The wonderful kids’ app Pok Pok Playroom has received another big update, this time an all-new toy called Sequencer that lets kids explore musically. This new addition is great for open-ended play that encourages growth with logic, numeracy, patterning, matching, creative thinking, and much more.

In under a year since it launched, Pok Pok Playroom has won an Apple Design Award and shipped six impressive major updates.

And today’s release features the arrival of a really sharp music sequencer that offers a colorful and creative way to let kids explore music creation without being overwhelming.

Here’s how Pok Pok describes Sequencer’s features:

  • A colorful palette of instruments promote experimentation and self expression
  • A gentle introduction to musical structure
  • Each sound is carefully handcrafted to not overstimulate
  • Build and layer sounds to compose melodies
  • A range of colours and sounds to pattern and order
  • Unique visualizations helps illustrate changes in sound and structure
  • Simplified pitch, tempo, and filter controls give kids agency over their creations

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 14-day trial.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Pok Pok Playroom

Pok Pok Playroom

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12