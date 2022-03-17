Award-winning Pok Pok iOS app for kids gets approachable ‘Sequencer’ for creating music

The wonderful kids’ app Pok Pok Playroom has received another big update, this time an all-new toy called Sequencer that lets kids explore musically. This new addition is great for open-ended play that encourages growth with logic, numeracy, patterning, matching, creative thinking, and much more.
In under a year since it launched, Pok Pok Playroom has won an Apple Design Award and shipped six impressive major updates.
And today’s release features the arrival of a really sharp music sequencer that offers a colorful and creative way to let kids explore music creation without being overwhelming.
Here’s how Pok Pok describes Sequencer’s features:
- A colorful palette of instruments promote experimentation and self expression
- A gentle introduction to musical structure
- Each sound is carefully handcrafted to not overstimulate
- Build and layer sounds to compose melodies
- A range of colours and sounds to pattern and order
- Unique visualizations helps illustrate changes in sound and structure
- Simplified pitch, tempo, and filter controls give kids agency over their creations
Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 14-day trial.
