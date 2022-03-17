Award-winning Pok Pok iOS app for kids gets approachable ‘Sequencer’ for creating music

The wonderful kids’ app Pok Pok Playroom has received another big update, this time an all-new toy called Sequencer that lets kids explore musically. This new addition is great for open-ended play that encourages growth with logic, numeracy, patterning, matching, creative thinking, and much more.

In under a year since it launched, Pok Pok Playroom has won an Apple Design Award and shipped six impressive major updates.

And today’s release features the arrival of a really sharp music sequencer that offers a colorful and creative way to let kids explore music creation without being overwhelming.

Here’s how Pok Pok describes Sequencer’s features:

A colorful palette of instruments promote experimentation and self expression

A gentle introduction to musical structure

Each sound is carefully handcrafted to not overstimulate

Build and layer sounds to compose melodies

A range of colours and sounds to pattern and order

Unique visualizations helps illustrate changes in sound and structure

Simplified pitch, tempo, and filter controls give kids agency over their creations

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 14-day trial.

