Apple bets ‘your next computer is not a computer’ in new ad touting iPad Air 5

To celebrate the launch of the new M1 iPad Air today, Apple has published a fun new video on its YouTube. Titled “Election,” this video showcases the new iPad Air being used in education by students involved in a school election.

The ad aims to showcase the versatility of the iPad Air, ranging from hand-held use, to Apple Pencil, to the Magic Keyboard. The students in the video can be seen using the iPad Air for creating and designing election artwork, using AirDrop to share that artwork, and more.

Apple closes the video with the tagline “your next computer is not a computer,” continuing the company’s tradition of asking “What’s a computer?” when it comes to the iPad.

Introducing the new iPad Air. Supercharged by the Apple M1 chip. In five amazing colors. 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with 5G. (Cellular models subject to availability. Accessories sold separately.) 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage. And, of course, it works with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Your next computer is not a computer.

The new iPad Air officially launches today, with pre-orders arriving to customers and availability from Apple Stores and third-party retailers like Best Buy. Are you planning to pick one up? Let us know down in the comments.

