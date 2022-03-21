T-Mobile introduces new $10/month prepaid plan, boosts data caps for other tiers

T-Mobile has announced upgrades to its Connect prepaid plans today along with adding a totally new option at just $10/month. For those that are good without unlimited data and prefer a basic plan, the new offerings look compelling.

T-Mobile shared all the details for its new Connect prepaid plans in a press release today (via The Verge.)

First up, the all-new prepaid tier is the most affordable plan T-Mobile has ever offered.

$10 per month + tax for 1000 minutes of talk, 1000 texts and 1GB of high-speed smartphone data

And T-Mobile is going to include an extra gigabyte of data with the $15 and $25 plans so they’ll become:

$15 per month + tax for unlimited talk and text, plus 3GB of high-speed smartphone data

$25 per month + tax for unlimited talk and text, plus 6GB of high-speed smartphone data

And the top tier is:

$35 per month + tax for unlimited talk, text and 12 GB of high-speed smartphone data

T-Mobile highlights its Connect prepaid plans include access to 5G and other valuable features like its Scam Shield protection. And the more affordable/improved offerings are part of the uncarrier’s “5G for Good” initiative to keep plans affordable for Americans.

The new T-Mobile Connect plans from $10/month will officially launch on March 25.

9to5Mac’s take

I think it’s great to see more competition between carriers and T-Mobile is really pushing that by offering compelling options for everyone who doesn’t need or want to pay for unlimited data.

With more people working from home and WiFi access found almost everywhere, a lot of people could probably make the $15/month 3GB data plan work just fine. While the $10/month plan may be a stretch for many with just 1GB of data, it’s awesome to see a plan start out that affordable for those that can make it work.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: