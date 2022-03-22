Apple rolls out firmware update for Beats Fit Pro, here’s how to check for it

Apple is rolling out a new firmware version for Beats Fit Pro today. The update pushes Beats’ truly wireless earbuds to version 4E64. Head below for details on how to update and how to check your firmware version.

The latest firmware update for Beats Fit Pro arrived in November; for AirPods, in December of 2021 This is the second firmware update for Beats wireless earbuds with the H1 chip since it was released last year.

Unfortunately, Apple does not provide release notes for AirPods or Beats headphones firmware updates. Instead, users have to wait for the update to hit their earbuds and then poke around to find out if anything is new.

As of right now, firmware version 4E64 is only rolling out for Beats Fit Pro. Apple does not appear to be rolling out updates for AirPods today. That could change, however, and we’ll be sure to update this post if it does.

Apple does not make it easy to manually update your AirPods or Beats headphones to new firmware versions. Instead, the company says new firmware versions will install when the AirPods/Beats headphones are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone.

To check your Beats Fit Pro firmware version:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu

Find your headphone in the list of devices

Tap the “i” next to them

Look at the “Firmware Version” number

Again, the newest Fit Pro firmware version is 4E64. If this is what you see in the Settings app, then it means your earbuds are fully updated. If not, the update should install when connected to your iPhone via Bluetooth.

If you spot any changes in the AirPods or Beats firmware updates rolling out today, let us know down in the comments or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

