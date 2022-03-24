Apple’s latest diversity report shows new progress towards more inclusive workforce

This week, Apple has released its latest Inclusion and Diversity report. The data in the report shows trends in Apple’s workforce between 2014 and 2021. The company has over 165,000 employees globally across its retail, tech, non-tech, and leadership roles. Over time, Apple has been hiring and promoting an increasing number of women and people from underrepresented minorities.

The diversity report shows that in 2014, Apple’s workforce was made up of 70% males and 30% females. Since then, the numbers have ticked a bit, with 65.2% male employees and 34.8% female employees in 2021.

The data also shows Apple’s leadership saw an 87% increase in female employees across the world. Overall, its female workforce increased 89%. The company is also increasing its female staff working in R&D, with 34% of its leadership roles fulfilled by women.

Apple hired more Black and Hispanic/Latinx employees than ever before in 2021. A combined 25% of Apple’s leadership roles in the US were filled by Black and Hispanic/Latinx candidates last year. Additionally, a combined 41% filled Retail leadership roles last year.

At Apple, we know how important it is to build and maintain a culture where everyone belongs. We're proud of the progress we've made to create a more inclusive workforce and are committed to doing more. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 24, 2022

An article from Protocol mentions similar diversity stats from major competitors like Google and Microsoft. While 50% of Apple’s US employees are from underrepresented communities, Google is also at 50% and Microsoft is at 51%. These numbers are from Protocol‘s Diversity Tracker.

As increasing representation takes time, it’s exciting to see Apple’s progress so far. Even just small improvements can impact a considerable number of its workforce.

