‘Bad Sisters’ is the newest Apple TV+ show, here’s the cast and first look

Apple TV+ has today announced Bad Sisters, the highly anticipated 10 episode series from Emmy Award nominee and BAFTA Award-winning star and creator Sharon Horgan, which is set to debut later this year.

The series will star Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragette), Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn), Sarah Greene (Frank of Ireland), and Eve Hewson (Behind her Eyes) as the Garvey sisters. The ensemble cast includes Claes Bang (Dracula), Brian Gleeson (Peaky Blinders), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Assaad Bouab (Call My Agent), and newcomer Saise Quinn Monster.

Bad Sisters brings a mix of both dark comedy and thriller by following the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

The show is produced by Merman productions and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. The series will mark Horgan’s first project to premiere from the first-look deal with Apple TV+ and her Merman production company.

The series is executive produced and written by Horgan with Brett Baer and Dave Finkel (New Girl) who adapted it from the Belgian version of the series Clan, which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin (Tabula Rasa). Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford executive produce for Merman; and Gozin, Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol (Sound of Metal) executive produce for Caviar. In addition to Horgan, Baer and Finkel, the series is written by Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar and Paul Howard. Dearbhla Walsh, Josephine Bornebusch and Rebecca Gatward serve as directors.

