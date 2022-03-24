Poll: Would you be interested in an ‘Apple hardware subscription’ for the latest iPhone and iPad?

What if Apple changed the way you buy the latest iPhone and iPad to a subscription model? According to a report by Bloomberg, this could soon change as the company is planning to let users buy iPhone and iPad hardware “similar to paying a monthly app fee.”

In 2019, Apple announced during its spring event that it wouldn’t be only a company of hardware and software as it was planning to deeply integrate both of its key products with services. That said, Apple introduced Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple Card, and even its Apple One bundle for digital subscriptions.

Now, with Bloomberg reporting that the company could do something similar with the latest iPhone and iPad starting later this year, it wouldn’t be surprising if hard-core users would consider paying a monthly fee for the latest iPhone and then upgrade to a newer version when it comes out.

Here’s how Bloomberg currently describes this possible new service:

The service would be Apple’s biggest push yet into automatically recurring sales, allowing users to subscribe to hardware for the first time — rather than just digital services. But the project is still in development, said the people, who asked not to identified because the initiative hasn’t been announced, Bloomberg News reports.

It’s important to keep in mind that US customers are already used to not paying the full price of new iPhones and iPads. Not only does Apple offer trade-in deals, but carriers usually bring very interesting options that combine the user’s plan, trading-in an older phone, plus a two-year contract.

9to5Mac‘s Chance Miller notes how this hardware subscription could go:

This new hardware subscription service could tie into Apple One bundles and AppleCare. Currently, AppleCare and Apple One exist independently of each other. You do, however, get AppleCare when you buy an iPhone through the iPhone Upgrade Program.

As it’s still not clear how Apple would offer this hardware subscription, this also makes us wonder how the company plans to keep on growing its user base and, most importantly, making it buy the latest products.

Would you be interested in an Apple hardware subscription for the latest iPhones and iPads? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: