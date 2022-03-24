Report: New 15-inch MacBook coming in late 2023, might not be called ‘Air’

Earlier this week, a new report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) revealed that Apple has been working on a new MacBook Air with a 15-inch display to be introduced sometime next year. Now analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that this new MacBook will be released in late 2023, but it might not be called “Air.”

On his Twitter account, Kuo says that mass production of the new 15-inch MacBook will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023, indicating a release later in the year “if all goes to plan.” Although details about this machine are unknown, the analyst says that the new laptop will use the same 30W power adapter as the current MacBook Air despite the larger display.

Interestingly enough, Ming-Chi Kuo believes that this new MacBook won’t be called “MacBook Air,” contrary to what DSCC mentioned in its report. DSCC said that Apple plans to slightly increase the size of the entry-level MacBook Air display and also introduce a significantly larger second model.

9to5Mac has also heard from independent sources that Apple has been working on at least two different versions of the MacBook Air for 2023. However, the 2022 model, which is expected to bring the M2 chip and a brand new design, will be introduced with a single size option.

Our sources also revealed earlier this month that Apple has considered dropping the “Pro” name from the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is also expected to get an upgrade this year with the M2 chip.

Based on all these rumors, it seems that Apple definitely has big changes for the Mac lineup in mind.

