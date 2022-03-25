Friday’s best deals: 10.2-inch iPad $50 off, AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe case $175, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are headlined by the latest 10.2-inch iPad at $50 off. That’s alongside the ongoing AirPods Pro discount to $175, and the iPad-compatible Logitech Crayon at $58. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $50 on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad

Following ongoing discounts on two of the higher-end iPadOS experiences going live earlier this week, the savings have now arrived on the latest 10.2-inch iPad. Dropping at Amazon, you can score the 9th-generation iPad Wi-Fi 256GB for $429. Normally fetching $479, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while marking an Amazon all-time low. We saw it once before at this price courtesy of Walmart, as well.

Sure this may be Apple’s entry-level iPad, but it still packs notable features like the new A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. That extra power enters in some additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

You can still save $74 on AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging

Amazon is now offering the just-released Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $175. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer is delivering the first discount in over a month at $74 off while matching the lowest price of the year. We’ve seen it drop a bit lower back on Black Friday, but this is the best price to date otherwise.

Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options.

Logitech Crayon works with any of Apple’s latest iPads

Amazon is currently offering the latest Logitech Crayon for iPad at $58. Down from its usual $70 price tag, you’re looking at the steepest discount in over two months while beating our previous mention from back in February by just a penny.

This new grey version of Logitech’s popular Crayon stylus launched last year and arrives with support for all of Apple’s most recent iPads. Ranging from the entry-level 10.2-inch model to higher-end iPad Pro configurations and more, this delivers Apple Pencil features for less – refueling over a built-in Lightning port, it offers palm rejection features on top of fast-pairing right to your device. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the original model, too.

Microsoft Office lifetime license for Mac at $50

When it comes to productivity, there is no replacement for Microsoft software. And for a limited time, it’s more affordable than ever. You can currently get Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Windows or Mac for just $50 (Reg. $349) via 9to5Toys Specials.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Insta360 One RS makes the modular action cam even more powerful [Video]

Review: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen could be the best expansion yet [Video]

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review: Numerous updates make this gaming chair my favorite so far [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: