Alto’s Adventure ‘The Spirit of the Mountain’ remaster/expansion debuts on Apple Arcade

Last summer award-winning developer Snowman brought its hit Alto’s Odyssey to Apple Arcade. But much more than a port of the original, it arrived as Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City with a new biome, adventures, and mechanics. Now Snowman has a remastered expansion of the original in the series with Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain now available on Apple Arcade.

Along with enjoying all the mesmerizing original aspects of the game, The Spirit of the Mountain Apple Arcade remaster features “the heart of the Mountain” where players will explore “never before seen set pieces, revealing the mysterious Pitu, a brand new playable character along the way.”

The Alto’s Adventure remaster/expansion also includes “a series of 20 brand-new goals, specially designed to be tackled by the new character and their unique tricking abilities.” And in total there are almost 200 goals to achieve.

And like we saw when Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City launched on Apple Arcade, players will be able to import their previous progress on Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain to pick right up where they left off.

For those with Apple Arcade, you can get playing right now. If not, you can try out Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain and over 100 other games with a free one-month Apple Arcade trial.

If you haven’t ever played the Alto series, you should absolutely check out The Spirit of the Mountain and The Lost City. They offer amazingly engaging experiences with beautiful hand-drawn art, immersive original audio, and an “easy to learn, difficult to master” one-touch trick system.

