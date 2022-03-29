Here are the first MLB games coming to Apple TV+ starting next month

Now that the MLB and its players have resolved their lockout dispute and Opening Day has been set, Apple has announced the first games that will be available on Apple TV+. This marks Apple’s first foray into live sports, and its new Friday Night Baseball programming will officially kick off on April 8.

The partnership between MLB and Apple TV+ will see two games broadcast via Apple TV+ every Friday. This will kick off on April 8, when Apple will broadcast a game between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals. Apple had previously announced the April 8 start date for the Friday Night Baseball programming.

Apple also has some additional details on the roll out of the Friday Night Baseball partnership in place with MLB:

“Friday Night Baseball” games will be available to anyone with internet access across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes. “Friday Night Baseball” will include live pre- and postgame shows, and will be available on Apple TV+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, and for a limited time, without the need for a subscription. Presentation details including additional game schedules through the regular season, broadcast teams, production enhancements, and pre- and postgame coverage will be announced at a later date.

For a limited time, Apple is making Friday Night Baseball available for free, even if you don’t have an Apple TV+ subscription. Eventually, the company will include Friday Night Baseball as part of its Apple TV+ subscription service.

Here’s the full schedule for the first half of the season for streaming games via Apple TV+:

Friday, April 8

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

7 p.m. ET

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 15

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox

7 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

10 p.m. ET

Friday, April 22

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

6:30 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 29

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

8 p.m. ET

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants

10 p.m. ET

Friday, May 6

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox

7 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 13

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves

7 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 20

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates

6:30 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

8 p.m. ET

Friday, May 27

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

7 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 3

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees

7 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies

8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 10

Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins

8 p.m. ET

New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 17

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

8 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers

10 p.m. ET

Friday, June 24

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

8 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks

9:30 p.m. ET

