Play ball! Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ starting April 8 as MLB lockout ends

Announced at the beginning of Tuesday’s event, MLB Friday Night Baseball is coming to Apple TV+. As part of the deal, there will be two new games weekly, totaling about 50 games each season. There will be a weekly doubleheader with live pre and postgame shows to fans in eight different countries.

For a limited time, Apple will let anyone watch Friday Night Baseball without a subscription.

Many baseball fans didn’t think a 2022 season would happen this year as the MLB has been in labor disputes. But as it was tweeted today, games will start arriving on the platform on April 8.

Fans can also enjoy “MLB Big Inning,” a live show with highlights during the season. Viewers in the US and Canada will even be able to watch 24/7 livestreams with game replays, news, highlights, classic games, and more. There are even marquee games on Friday nights, free from local broadcast restrictions.

MLB’s CFO Noah Garden stated,

“Apple is the ideal partner to bring ‘Friday Night Baseball’ to fans around the world. Following milestones like the launch of At Bat on day one of the App Store in 2008 to the integration of Apple technology in ballparks across the country, this robust new game package is the perfect next collaboration in our long history of offering quality and innovative content to our fans. With national availability and international reach, MLB on Apple TV+ offers an exciting new platform to fans that allows a wider audience to connect with the game.”

This is Apple’s first sports deal since launching its streaming service in 2019. The MLB games on Apple TV+ are available in the US, China, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the UK. More countries will be added over time.

Can’t wait for Friday Night Baseball?

You can sign up to receive an email notification to know when Friday Night Baseball begins.

