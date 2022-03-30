Anker iPhone accessories from $13 in today’s best deals, plus MagSafe Leather Wallet and more

Halfway through another work week, all of today’s best deals are headlined by a new Anker iPhone accessory sale from $13. That’s alongside Apple’s leather MagSafe wallet at $48 with Find My support in tow as well as these ongoing Nanoleaf Lines discounts. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s latest sale is packed with iPhone accessories

Anker is launching a new mid-week sale today courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, discounting a wide range of its popular in-house products. Ranging from its latest MagSafe gear and other smartphone accessories to projectors and more, everything starts at $13. Our top pick this time around is the 6-foot Powerline III USB-C to Lightning Cable at $20.

Down from $27, this is a new all-time low at 26% off and $1 below the previous discount. Not to mention, one of the first markdowns to date overall. Coming in a variety of colors, these MFi Lightning cables are some of the more premium offerings on the market and back that with a soft yet touch silicone exterior. We found that the Lightning cords were well worth the price in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, with the added perk of USB-C connectivity helping ensure you can take advantage of faster charging times.

Pair your green iPhone 13 with Apple’s leather MagSafe wallet

Amazon currently offers the Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet with Find My for $48 in Sequoia Green. Normally fetching $59, which is what you’ll pay for the other styles right now, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Whether you just picked up Apple’s all-new green iPhone 13 series colorway or want to finally see what one of the more unique MagSafe accessories brings to the table, the official leather wallet is worth a look with today’s discount attached.

Just refreshed last fall, this new version stands itself apart from the original with the newfound Find My location tracking features to complement the same leather build and magnetic design as before. See how that Find My support pays off in our hands-on review.

Nanoleaf’s new modular Lines HomeKit lights see first discount

Nanoleaf’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new Lines HomeKit Light Starter Set for $180. Marking the very first discount we’ve seen since launching last fall, today’s offer is down from the usual $200 price tag and delivers a new all-time low. You can also save on the three-pack Expansion set for the first time at $60, down from $70.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the new Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings, not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: V-Moda Rolling Stones edition Crossfade 2 Wireless brings the rock [Video]

Hands-on: Insta360 One RS makes the modular action cam even more powerful [Video]

Review: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen could be the best expansion yet [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: