Clubhouse introduces new protected profiles option in response to Russia-Ukraine war

Clubhouse on Wednesday announced a new option on its platform that will let users protect their profiles so that other users cannot see their latest interactions on the app. The new feature comes as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and is intended to ensure users feel safe having conversations on the social network.

As reported by TechCrunch, the option basically restricts all user activity to their followers. Once the protected profile toggle is enabled, any other user will have to ask permission to follow you, and the rooms, clubs, and replays you have joined won’t be visible to the public.

The company confirmed on its website that the feature was introduced to prevent users, especially Russians, from being harmed for speaking out against the war on the internet.

We’ve been humbled to hear so many stories from people on the ground in Ukraine, to listen to Russians speaking out against the war, and to find that–no matter the hour–the 24/7 Ukraine Sitrep room has been there for us to process the invasion and its impact on the world.

According to a blog post, the feature will also make the user “less visible on Clubhouse in general.” For instance, users who don’t follow you won’t see you online, and your profile won’t be recommended to others in the app. Even so, Clubhouse warns users that they should be careful about what they put on their online profiles and even what they say in conversations.

The update is now being rolled out to users on iOS and Android. For iOS users, Clubhouse is available for free on the App Store.

