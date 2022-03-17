Clubhouse introduces ‘Wave Bar’ to help users easily see who’s online

Live audio platform Clubhouse announced this week a new update to its mobile app that introduces “Wave Bar.” Users will now see a new bar at the top of the screen that shows your friends who are currently online on the social network, so you can easily interact with them.

With the new interface, users can invite their online friends to start a room directly from the Clubhouse home screen. As highlighted in a blog post, Waves opens social rooms instead of private rooms, so that friends from all speakers can also join the conversation. Of course, if you decide to keep the conversation private, there’s an option to quickly lock the room.

Clubhouse has also made some changes to the audio room interface, so users will also see their friends who are online from there. Just like on the home screen, you can invite your friends to a social room with just a tap.

Out of the hundreds of thousands of rooms that are created daily, many — most, actually — are full of people catching up with friends, finding each other in the hallway after the finale of a favorite show, regrouping on D&D strategies, helping one another fall asleep or decide where to go for dinner, and generally having conversations about nothing and everything. Those kinds of spontaneous, casual moments are not always the stories that make headlines, but they are the core of what makes Clubhouse great. With that in mind, we’re building some new features to make it easier to quickly find and start talking with old friends, and make new ones along the way!

According to Clubhouse, the Wave Bar is an “experiment,” so it may be reversed depending on user feedback. The update is now being rolled out to users on iOS and Android. For iOS users, Clubhouse is available for free on the App Store.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: