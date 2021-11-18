Clubhouse update brings live captions to iOS users

Clubhouse on Thursday released an update to its iOS app that finally enables live captions for audio rooms. This is one of the most anticipated features for users since the launch of Clubhouse, as the social network is entirely audio-based. As a result, people who are deaf or hard of hearing have not been able to use the app until now.

Clubhouse shared the news on its official Twitter account. As reported by TechCrunch, the live subtitles feature currently supports 13 different languages, which are English, Cantonese, Mandarin Chinese, Yue Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, and Turkish.

However, according to a Clubhouse engineer, the app may have some difficulty understanding non-English languages, as the feature is still beta.

Clubhouse quickly became extremely popular this year, but the app has been losing appeal among users with other platforms like Twitter Spaces also growing significantly. Even so, it seems that Clubhouse still wants to add more features to its app to compete with other social networks that also offer live audio platforms.

Last month, Clubhouse released an update to its iOS app with a new “Music Mode,” which adjusts the audio for when someone is singing or playing an instrument in a live audio room. The social network has also added support for Spatial Audio and a way to share short clips from a Clubhouse conversation on other social networks.

closed captioning is here for iOS! update your app now to see it in action in live rooms. here's a lil' example, in case you need convincing… pic.twitter.com/v2poAjE2Pl — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) November 17, 2021

You can get Clubhouse for free on the iOS App Store.

