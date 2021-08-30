Clubhouse for iOS adds Spatial Audio support

Spatial Audio fever is here. Clubhouse for iOS announced that it now supports this immersive surround sound feature in its iOS app.

The once-viral audio conversation app Clubhouse is now adding more features to become more compelling against its competitors, like Twitter Spaces.

“It’s like surround sound, but with your own headphones. A more vibrant, human experience! Plus makes it much easier to tell who’s talking,” announced Clubhouse in a tweet.

If you’re an iOS user of the app, make sure you’re running the latest version of Clubhouse, open the app, go to Settings, then check to see if there’s a “Spatial Audio” toggle on.

According to a FAQ from the app:

With spatial audio, you’ll hear the speakers in a room around you in 3D, which makes the experience more lifelike and human. These spatial cues also make it easier for your brain to track who is talking, making listening more enjoyable.

Clubhouse isn’t the only app offering this technology. Recently, Netflix also started rolling out Spatial Audio support for its iOS users.

Also, since Apple itself launched Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio support to Apple Music, it seems like every major company is following the same path with this more immersive audio experience.

Clubhouse warns that “you’ll need headphones (either wired or Bluetooth)” to enjoy this feature. “If you are speaking in a room, others will still hear you with spatial audio even if you aren’t using headphones.”

Last month, Clubhouse finally left beta and no longer requires invitations for people to join the app.

But while it was once viewed as the next big thing, reaching over 8 million downloads in the iOS App Store in February, its popularity has waned in recent months. In April, downloads of the app reportedly fell to 900,000 as competition increased from the likes of Twitter and Spotify.

