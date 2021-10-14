Clubhouse for iOS adds new Music Mode and search improvements

To improve its community experience, Clubhouse is launching a new Music Mode, which it says will help people sound better when performing in a live room.

Whether you’re workshopping that new song, playing piano, or hosting a jam session with your friends, Music Mode optimizes Clubhouse to broadcast your music with high quality and great stereo sound. You’ll also be able to use professional audio equipment for your performance, like external USB microphones or mixing boards.

According to a blog post, it’s very simple to use Music Mode. When speaking in a room, tap the three dots, and select “Audio Quality” from the menu. Users need to choose the “Music” option and that’s it.

Clubhouse says it’s also added stereo support to Clips, so shared snippets will sound better than ever. Not only that, this new Music Mode is fully prepared for Spatial Audio support as well.

Clubhouse is also improving its search bar. Starting with a new update, the app now features it on the top of the screen. Clubhouse says users will be able to wave at their friends directly from Search on iOS as well.

Recently, Clubhouse introduced Link, which gives users the ability to create a unique link of a room then text it to a group, drop it in a calendar invite, or add it to an event listing anywhere. This feature is currently in beta for iOS users. The app also updated its icon last week with Mandiie Martinez, which you can learn more about her here.

What do you think of this update? Are you still using Clubhouse? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

