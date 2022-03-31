Apple drops $100M on space race-inspired ‘Project Artemis’ film starring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans

Just after winning at the Academy Awards this weekend, Apple has struck a deal for the space race-inspired ‘Project Artemis’ movie. According to Deadline, the film is starring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans with Jason Bateman as director.

Apple cut the deal with CAA for a whopping $100 million. This comes after the tech giant paid over $200 million for both Matthew Vaughn’s Argyle and a Formula One racing movie starring Brad Pitt.

There are no details on the movie’s plot yet, but we know it is taking influence from NASA’s Project Artemis. Project Artemis is NASA’s 21st century attempt to put a human on the Moon again. Named after the Greek goddess of the Moon, the program is working to put a human on the Moon this decade.

The screenplay is by Rose Gilroy, and Scarlett Johansson will produce alongside Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn. Jason Bateman will produce through Aggregate Films.

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson previously starred in Avengers together. The pair almost teamed up on the Apple TV+ movie Ghosted, but Johansson had to decline. However, she is also working with Apple on the movie Bride, which is currently in development. Johansson will star and produce the film.

No word yet on when the filming for ‘Project Artemis’ will begin.

Image Source: Variety

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: