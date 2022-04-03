2022 GRAMMY Awards: How to watch on iPhone, Apple TV, web, more

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards are set for tonight, Sunday, April 3. Follow along for how to watch the GRAMMYs on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and the web, plus the nominee list, which artists are performing during the show, and more.

The 2022 GRAMMYs are being hosted live in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. “The Daily Show” star Trevor Noah will be hosting the awards for the second consecutive year.

When do the GRAMMY Awards start?

Sunday, April 3 @ 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (pre-event coverage starting sooner)

Watch the GRAMMYs on iPhone, Apple TV, more

Plus there will be pre and post GRAMMY Awards show coverage on YouTube and Facebook Live.

Who is performing at the GRAMMYs?

Brothers Osborne

BTS

Brandi Carlile

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Jack Harlow

Olivia Rodrigo and more

Who is nominated for GRAMMY Awards this year?

Check out every 2022 GRAMMY nominee across the 86 categories in the complete list here.

Image via Grammy.com

