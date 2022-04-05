Apple Watch SE now $49 off in Tuesday’s best deals, $200 off M1 Pro MacBook Pro, more

All of today’s best deals for Tuesday have arrive, with a 1-day Apple Watch SE Gold Box leading the way at $49 off. That’s alongside official Apple Watch bands from $40 and a chance to save $200 on the 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch SE $49 Gold Box discounts

Amazon is delivering the best prices on Apple Watch SE of the year. Starting at $230 for the 41mm GPS model, you’re looking at $49 in savings across the board. Everything is down to the lowest we’ve seen in 2022 and has only been beaten once by the Black Friday pricing. That also includes GPS + Cellular configurations, as well.

Regardless of which model you end up strapping to your wrist, Apple Watch SE delivers many of the same features as the flagship Series 7, but in a more affordable package. You’ll of course still find a bevy of fitness tracking features like exercise tracking and heart rate monitoring, which are backed by a swim-proof design and a Retina OLED display. The one notable omission though is a lack of the blood/oxygen sensor. Head below for more.

Apple Watch bands see rare discounts from $40

Amazon is now discounting a selection of official Apple Watch bands that were just updated for the new Series 7 models. Ranging from more sporty and workout-friendly additions to your wearable to some premium stylings and the like, shipping is free across the board. A highlight would have to be the Leather Link 45mm Apple Watch Band for $85. Down from $99, this is only the second notable discount to date and the second-best yet.

Comprised of handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France, this is certainly one of the more premium bands in Apple’s official stable. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp.

Take Apple’s new M1 Pro MacBook Pro for a spin with $200 off

Amazon is now offering Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16GB/512GB at $1,799. Marking the second-best price to date, this is $200 off the usual $1,999 going rate and still delivering one of the first notable price cuts on the latest machine overall. It has only sold for less once in the past, for comparison.

Apple’s all-new M1 Pro MacBook Pro arrives with an almost entirely redesigned package that refreshes everything from the screen to internals. Its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display pairs with all of the power from the new M1 Pro chip, alongside the return of MagSafe charging. Not to mention, there’s also up to 17-hour battery life and improved I/O like three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot.

